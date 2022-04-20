Instead Of Spreading Hate, Yogi Must First Have Courage To Face Parents Of Dalit Girl From Hathras: Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana): Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM Chief on Wednesday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that instead of spreading hatred, he must first have the courage to face the parents of Hathras Dalit girl victim.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi, who is an MP from Hyderabad said, "I challenge Yogi Adityanath: he must show a proof within 24 hours, if he is a Yogi in true sense. This shows his frustration. Doesn't he know that I went to Pakistan and talked about Indian democracy?"

Owaisi was reacting to the UP chief minister's remark that he (Owaisi) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi praise Pakistan.

"UP CM Yogi did not have the courage to conduct the final rights of the dalit girl in Hathras in front of her parents. Is Yogi having courage to go to Hathras and talk to the victim's parents? Election is in Bihar and Yogi talks about Pakistan," he said.

"If Madarsa is a problem then why does Prime Minister Narendra Modi give Rs 120 crore for madarsa modernisation. This is also given in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Why are they not closed by then? If opening Madarsa is not right then open schools. Instead in Muslim dominated areas you open police stations, wine shops instead of hospitals," he said.

Owaisi said, "This BJP played no role in the freedom movement of India. From these Madarsas itself, the Jihad statements were issued against the British. In the freedom fight against British, the leaders of Madarsas were standing with Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru. The BJP does not know the history of the country, that is the reason their mission is to spread hatred."

When asked about RJD and Congress in Bihar polls, Owaisi said, "The 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Bihar, you have won only Kishangunj seat among 40 Lok Sabha seats, and that too because of our candidate Aktharul Iman who secured 3 lakh votes, if that would not happen then you would lost that seat as well. These people have no conviction or intellectual honesty to defeat BJP. That is the reason I am telling that in this assembly polls they are not having a strategy nor political vision hence they are incapable of winning."

He said, "Gathering crowd is very easy, but converting it into vote is the major challenge. Our Intention is that a positive message must be given to the people of Bihar and gain confidence then that shall be converted into vote."

The AIMIM chief said, "I believe BJP's complete intention in the Bihar Assembly Polls is that their candidate must become the Chief Minister of Bihar. They are not trying to make Nitish Kumar as CM and they want him to sit at home."

"People of Bihar had supported RJD and Congress earlier, which proved to be incapable. So I request the people of Bihar to not waste their votes, and instead support Devendra Prasad Yadav (Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic), Upendra Kushwaha of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (BSP)," he added. —ANI