Instagram will notify you if your friend screenshot Direct Messages

New York: With the roll-out of a new update, Facebook-owned photo sharing app Instagram will now notify your friends when you take a screenshot of their Direct Messages (DM) -- just like its rival Snapchat, a media report said.





However, the notifications are only for the new disappearing message feature, Mashable reported.







To use the new feature, a user can swipe right into the camera to take a photo or video, then tap the arrow to send it privately.





A user can choose a group or create one in just a few taps - and can also send to individual friends at the same time.





According to Instagram`s statement, "Unlike other messages in Direct, these photos and videos disappear from your friends` inboxes after they have seen them. And you will see if they replayed it or took a screenshot."





Also, you can take a screenshot of your feed and Instagram will pop a new window down saying, "You can share this post with your friends" -- offering a user a few ways to officially share the image if you tap the button.





IANS