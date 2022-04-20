Instagram memorialises late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's account

New Delhi: Photo-sharing application Instagram 'memorialised' the account of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai residence recently.

"Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. This account has been memorialised. Memorialised accounts are a place to remember and celebrate someone's life after they've passed away," read the description on his account.

Once Instagram memorialises an account, nobody is allowed to log in to the account and the term 'remembering' gets added next to the name of the deceased person in the profile.

According to Instagram, posts shared by the deceased person cannot be modified once it gets memorialised and the posts remain visible to the audience that it was originally shared with.

Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 by hanging himself, Mumbai Police said. Investigations in the untimely demise of the Bollywood actor is currently underway. (ANI)