Inspection Of New Track Construction Working Site On Khurja-Dadri Section

Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman Niti Aayog and Sh Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman Railway Board and accompanied by Sh Anurag Sachan, MD DFCCIL inspected the Wair detour of the Khurja- Dadri section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor today. The esteemed dignitaries visited the New Track Construction (NTC) Machine working site at Wair detour near Khurja, UP. The Khurja Dadri section is the connecting link between the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors on which Heavy Haul and Long Haul Freight trains can run at a speed of 100 KMPH ensuring seamless and fast logistics movement. DFC is using NTC machines for laying the entire length of track across both the Eastern & Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, for the first time in India. Currently, there are seven NTC machines being deployed along the DFC alignment with four in EDFC and three in WDFC respectively.

After inspecting the track laying working site by the NTC machine which has the capability to lay 1.5 km of track per day, Sh Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman Railway Board appreciated the hard work put in by the DFC for this project of national importance and expressed confidence at the achieving of the deadlines by DFCCIL.

Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman Niti Aayog appreciated the speedy implementation of the Project which is scheduled to be completed in time and said that DFCCIL would act as a crucial multiplier for the Indian Economy. He complimented to the team DFCCIL& IndianRailways.

Entire Track Laying in DFCCIL undertaken by New Track Construction (NTC) Machine – For the First Time in India: DFC is using NTC machines for laying the entire length of track across both the Eastern & Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, for the first time in India. Currently, there are seven NTC machines being deployed along the DFC alignment with four in EDFC and three in WDFC respectively. In the EDFC, 4 NTC machines are deployed in the Allahabad – New Bhaupur, Allahabad – Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction, Bhaupur – Bhadan, Khurja Dadri sections and in WDFC, 3 NTC machines are deployed at Palanpur-Makarpura, Gothangam-Baroda and Anchali-Sachin sections respectively.

Mechanised Laying of Track by NTC

With the increase in speeds and axle loads, the track structure became heavier due to the use of 60 Kg rails and PSC sleepers. Also, with long welded rails becoming a necessity and need to eliminate field welds, the length of panels to be laid gradually increased from 10 rail panel (130 m) to 20 rail panel (260m). The arduous task of laying these heavy track components led to advent of semi-mechanised means like PQRS, which brought some respite by way of mechanized handling and laying of panels. In the recent times efficient high-performance machines like New Track Construction machines which can lay 1.5 Km. track on daily basis are being used.

NTC bring substantial ease and efficiency in track construction with integrated logistic arrangements for mechanized handling, movement and laying of heavy track components. The machine provides continuous action assembly line kind of laying with high speed and accuracy. The output of the machine can be as high as 1.5 Kms per day. These machines not only accelerate speed of construction but also help in careful handling and placement of rails and sleepers, achieving high initial quality in track laying. It is well known fact that the initial quality of track laying determines its performance and service life. Laying tracks using the continuous-action, assembly- line method has proven to be the most cost-efficient method of work. The entire supply of new sleepers and rails within the track being laid is by mechanised operation. Accuracy and high working speed are the outstanding features of this technique. The higher output of this continuous working action is the greatest advantage compared to cyclic action using gantry units. Other advantages are the careful handling of the material, particularly the rails, and better preparation of the subsoil (sleeper bed). A new working procedure has been introduced first time in the world for laying of tracks. A cord is fixed at 2.5 m from central axis so as to allow error free mechanized track laying

Advantages of track linking

• Handling of Rails and Sleepers are completely mechanized from loading, transportation to Linking at site. Thus, it will avoid initial stresses induced in Rail panels compared to Manual/Semi Mechanized methods which require Manual handling.

• Since 260m rail panels are supplied from manufacturing plant itself under controlled conditions with two flash butt welds for each panel & handled through hydraulically operated system, number of weld required to be done are only 8 nos. per single track km. which increases track safety to a great extent.

• Physical Damages to Sleepers reduced to great extent.

• Safety at work site to work men has increased since only minimum Technician/labour is used.

• Since the track is linked as per the approved centre line automatically by Machine, through reference cable connected the disturbance is minimum. Thus, it will eliminate manual errors and rework.

• There is no disturbance to Ballast bed during Rail pulling & sleeper dropping operations.

• Since the Ballast bed is compacted with vibratory roller the settlement of Track during Traffic operation will be minimum and bringing track to approved vertical and horizontal profile will be easy and can be brought with tamping machines with minimum effort.

• This machine is capable of laying 1.56 T Km per day.