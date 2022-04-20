Insecurity Didn't Turn Me Into Wedding Planner: Taapsee Pannu

New Delhi: "Baby" star Taapsee Pannu calls her latest stint as a wedding planner a result of her creative exploration rather than the insecurity of being a Bollywood actress. The 27-year-old actress has started "The Wedding Factory" with her sister and a friend and the company even hosted its first event, a birthday party. She said she has already got a handful of offers to host wedding functions. "If one asks me about worrying about shelf life, that worry I had even when I was entering showbiz because I was leaving back something, which was very safe, a BTech degree, a job. I was leaving all that behind and moving into something which is very risky so that doubt I had that time as well... "All these doubts I had from that time also but this was not a reason behind starting it (Wedding Factory) the reason behind starting it was I really wanted to do something else also as an actor... ," Tapsee told PTI. The "Chashme Baddoor" actress is happy that she invested her time and energy in something, which has a disconnect from movies as it can go on parallel with her acting career. Marriages and other events surrounding it enjoy a premier status in India and Taapsee feels venturing into the new world is a win-win business for her. "I am happy that I started something, which is nothing to do with movie or what so ever and this become totally parallel thing because acting as a career might finish someday or the other be it five or 10 years down the line... "This is one business which will never face recession. I think I am pretty much happy to invest in this business," she said.