Insecticides India's FY21 net profit up 8.6%

New Delhi: Agrochemical major Insecticides (India) Limited on Friday reported an 8.6 per cent growth in its net profit for the financial year 2020-21 at Rs 93 crore.

Its revenue from operations during the fiscal was Rs 1,420 crore, with a growth of 4.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The net profit for January-March stood at Rs 22 crore.

Rajesh Agarwal, Managing Director, Insecticides (India), said: "In Q4 FY2021, IIL delivered a strong rebound in sales and profitability, both on sequential and year-on-year basis. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 256 crore, with a resilient growth of 7.1 per cent on Y-o-Y basis."

--IANS