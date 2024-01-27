INS Vishakhapatnam Rushes to Aid Distressed Merchant Vessel in Gulf

New Delhi: On Friday evening the INS Visakhapatnam, a guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy swiftly responded to a distress call from the merchant vessel MV Merlin Luanda in the Gulf of Aden. The MV, with 22 01 Bangladeshi crew members on board reached out to the Indian Navy seeking assistance for an emergency situation.



In line with their request the INS Visakhapatnam promptly dispatched their Ships NBCD team along with equipment to support and enhance firefighting efforts on the distressed MV Merlin Luanda. The Indian Navy spokesperson emphasized their commitment to safeguarding maritime vessels and preserving lives at sea in a statement released on X.



According to the official statement by the spokesperson of the Indian Navy posted on X "The INS Visakhapatnam, an Indian Navy guided missile destroyer deployed in the Gulf of Aden responded to a distress call from MV Marlin Luanda during the night of January 26th. The firefighting efforts onboard the merchant vessel are being reinforced by our NBCD team and dedicated firefighting equipment from INS Visakhapatnam to assist and support the crew onboard MV Merlin Luanda. There are 22 crew members and one Bangladeshi crew member onboard. The Indian Navy remains steadfastly devoted, to protecting vessels and ensuring safety at sea."



At the time the US Central Command informed that Houthi militants had fired a ballistic missile aimed at a Marshall Islands flagged oil tanker named M/V Marlin Luanda in the Gulf of Aden from areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen. This incident occurred on January 26th around 7;45 p.m. According to time in Sanaa. Upon receiving the distress call USS Carney (DDG 64) and other coalition ships promptly. Provided aid to the affected vessel. Thankfully no injuries have been reported far.



This event is similar to an incident earlier this month when INS Visakhapatnam responded to a distress call from another Marshall Islands flagged ship named MV Genco Picardy, which had suffered a drone attack on January 17th. Currently engaged in a piracy mission, in the Gulf of Aden INS Visakhapatnam intercepted and offered immediate assistance to the vessel during the night of January 18th, 2024.

—Input from Agencies