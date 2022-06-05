INS Nishank & INS Akshay Decommissioned

New Delhi (The Hawk): Indian Navy Ships Nishank and Akshay were decommissioned on 03 June 2022 after rendering 32 years of glorious service to the nation. The decommissioning event was conducted at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai in a traditional ceremony wherein the national flag, the naval ensign and the decommissioning pennant of the two ships were lowered for the last time at sunset. While INS Nishank was commissioned on 12 September 1989, INS Akshay was commissioned a year later on 10 December 1990 at Poti, Georgia. INS Nishank and INS Akshay were part of the 22 Missile Vessel Squadron and 23 Patrol Vessel Squadron respectively under the operational control of Flag Officer Commanding, Maharashtra Naval Area.

The ships were in active naval service for more than 32 years and during their illustrious journeys, participated in several naval operations including Op Talwar during the Kargil War and Op Parakram in 2001. Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, was the Chief Guest for the function. Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command and Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, were among the dignitaries present for the ceremony. Vice Admiral RK Pattnaik (Retd) and Vice Admiral SPS Cheema (Retd), the first Commanding Officers of INS Akshay and INS Nishank, were Guests of Honour for the event.