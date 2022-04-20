INRC 2020 to have all-women rally team

Hyderabad: In a first for Indian motorsports, Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2020 will have a woman owner promoting an all-women's rally team in the championship proper.

Vasundhara Diamond Roof Pvt. Ltd, a Vijayawada-based jewelers promoted by Vasundhara, will own the team comprising renowned women rallyist Bani Yadav of Gurugram and Pragathi Gowda of Bengaluru.

Named as 'Team Vasundhara', they will be competing in the INRC 3 classification as well as aim for glory in the overall championship.

"It is a huge moment for Indian motorsports as for the first time we have a woman team owner promoting an all women's team. As a promoter we have always strived for more women participation and this association is seriously a stepping stone towards bringing in more women enthusiasts into motorsports," Vamcy Merla, promoter of INRC and director of Champions Yacht Club said.

INRC 2020 will begin on December 15 in Arunachal and after two rounds in the northeastern state, it will move to South with three rounds in Coimbatore, Hampi and season-finale in Bengaluru.

"We are pleased to have this opportunity to be part of an all women's team and are glad to have been able to convince Bani, a legend in her own right and the youngster Pragathi," Ashish, director of operation, Vasundhara Diamond Roof said.

—IANS