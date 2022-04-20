Innumerable stories about Vikas Dubey emerge

Kanpur (UP): The Vikas Dubey episode, with its thrills, twists and turns, has paved the way for innumerable ''stories'' -- some of them fables -- from people known and unknown.

Anyone, who has even remotely known Vikas Dubey, is now ready to put out a story about him, his habits and his adventures.

"He loved ''bati-chokha'' and would often hold impromptu parties where this would be served. He would call people from the village to and cook this for about 20 or more people. Even on the night of the encounter, he had got ''bati-chokha'' made for about 30 people but they could not enjoy the dinner because the news of the police raid came in. Then police firing began and all was over," said a villager from Bikru village who was a part of the cooking team.

People are wary of disclosing their names due to the fear of police action but are more than willing to disclose details about the don.

Though Vikas visited the village at regular intervals, he stayed mostly in Kanpur and Lucknow.

He had won the village head elections in 1996 and then got a second term too. His family wielded considerable influence in the village.

As he grew in stature, Vikas developed a major temper management problem. If he lost his cool, he would thrash the one who had erred.

But he was also helpful to the villagers. He gave money for girls'' weddings and help in the treatment of those who did not have the money," said another villager.

Vikas, 52, was known as ''Pandit ji'' in the village and a few have started referring to him as ''Gabbar'' after his death.

When he was alive, no one dared to refer to him as ''Gabbar'' even in his absence.

The youth in the village called him ''Chacha ji'' and for them, he was a hero.

"He may have earned a lot of money but he never forgot his roots. He would help us -- he gave me money to complete my graduation -- and did a lot of development in the village. Except for his temper, he was a good man for us," said a young man from the Bikru village.

Vikas also held his court whenever he was in Bikru. People would come forward with disputes and Vikas would resolve them. No one ever dared to question his decision-whether it was related to a marital dispute or a land dispute.

Another fact on which the villagers swear is the gangster''s ''character''.

"He never disrespected women and never allowed his men to misbehave with girls or women. In fact, we knew that the women were safe because of ''Pandit ji'', the young man added.

The local people also claim that Vikas was fond of good clothes and good shoes.

"Each time, he came to the village, he would be well dressed. If we appreciated his shirt, at times, he would even take it off and give it away," said another young man.

At times, when he was angry, he would thrash those who came to him wearing new clothes.

Ask them about the multiple properties and investments of the slain gangster, the local people say, "Bhabhi ji knows it all. We are not aware of any such issues."

His acquaintances say that Vikas was fond of watching films but often rued the fact that he did not get time to indulge in his pastime.

"Arjun Pandit" was an all-time favourite film of his.

Reports are now coming in that Bollywood is already gearing up to make a film on the life of Vikas Dubey.

The ''don'' will not be around to watch it.

Villagers in Bikru villages also claim that Vikas Dubey was planning to contest the 2022 Assembly elections.

--IANS