Innovating storage for next-gen Indian gamers: Western Digital

If you are a serious gamer in India, trying hands on the latest Call of Duly: Black Ops Cold War will cost you 250GB storage on your PC.

As the gaming landscape evolves and more immersive titles emerge, people require higher performance to stay up-to-speed and storage solutions major Western Digital continues to innovate and introduce storage solutions, a top company executive has said.

"Irrespective of the type of gamer, the need for a great experience is imperative. Game developers are creating immersive titles that demand high performance and the best tools," Khalid Wani, Director-Sales, India, Western Digital, told IANS.

Three out of every five gamers in India are still using HDDs as their primary storage solution and four in every five serious gamers feel it is important to have their PC boot faster.

According to the company, the key bottleneck in loading and playing next generation titles is the storage and not just the processor or the graphics card.

"It becomes essential to have the right storage solution for uninterrupted gameplay. In other words, it underlines our importance in the industry," Wani added.

Keeping all this in mind, Western Digital has introduced latest WD_BLACK portfolio designed for heavy gamers.

While the WD BLACK SN 850 NVMe SSD delivers ultra-fast read/write speeds, WD BLACK AN1500 NVMe SSD add-in card offers Gen 4 speed on a Gen 3 system.

Both these storage solutions also have heatsink models that cut down on thermal throttling to maintain peak performance.

"Our portable P50 SSD and P10 HDD game drives offer the speed and capacity that a gamer requires in a compact form factor," Wani informed.

