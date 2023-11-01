    Menu
    Innate diversity strengthens India: Kharge, Rahul on Foundation Day of several states

    Pankaj Sharma
    November1/ 2023
    New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi greeted the people on the foundation day of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

    In a post on X, Kharge said, "Our warm greetings on the Formation Day of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

    "Our innate diversity strengthens India. We wish each one of the States and UTs peace, prosperity and unbridled progress," he said.

    Rahul Gandhi said, "Best wishes to the people of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry on their foundation day today."

    "The strength of 'INDIA, that is BHARAT’ truly shines in the confluence of the rich histories, diverse cultures and traditions of every state and union territory," the Congress leader added.

