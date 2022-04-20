INMRC: Ahamed, Kumar lead 1-2 finish for TVS Racing

Chennai: KY Ahamed led an emphatic 1-2 finish for TVS Racing as he beat his mentor and multiple champion Jagan Kumar to win the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc race in the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT), here on Friday.

Later, Rajiv Sethu brought cheer to Honda camp with a commanding win from pole position in the Pro-Stock 165cc class race, ahead of Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) and fellow Eneos Honda Erula Racing rider Mathana Kumar.

Other winners in the national championship races of the day were 22-year old Bengaluru rider Ullas Santrupt (RACR Castrol Power Racing) in the Novice (Stock 165cc) class and local Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing) who took the honours in the Girls (Stock 165cc) race with ease.

Meanwhile, another Bengalurean, Abhikesh Vasudev chalked up a fluent win in the TVS One Make Championship (Open) and Navneeth Kumar from Puducherry topped in the Novice category of the same championship.



The results (Provisional — all 6 laps unless mentioned):

National Championship:

Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Race-1): 1. KY Ahamed (TVS Racing) (11mins, 47.347secs); 2. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (11:48.059); 3. Karthik Mateti (Gusto Racing) (11:51.430).



Pro-Stock 165cc (Race-1): 1. Rajiv Sethu (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) (12:08.653); 2. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (12:13.410); 3. S Mathana Kumar (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) (12:13.445).

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race-1): 1. Ullas Santrupt (RACR Castrol Power Racing) (13:06.057); 2. Nithin S (Sparks Racing) (13:06.281); 3. Mohan Babu (Pvt, Chennai) (13:06.512).

Girls (Stock 165cc, Race-1, 5 laps): 1. Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing) (10:58.872); 2. Lani Zena Fernandez (Gusto Racing) (11:14.395); 3. Alisha Abdullah (Sparks Racing) (11:14.456).

TVS One-Make Championship (Open, Race-1): 1. Abhishek Vasudev (Bengaluru) (11:48.941); 2. Karthik Mateti (Hyderabad) (11:54.768); 3. Anand R (Chennai) (11:54.954). Novice: 1. Navneeth Kumar (Puducherry) (13:20.647); 2. Sudheer Sudhakumar (Delhi) (13:24.196); 3. Teja TVR (Hyderabad) (13:24.218).

