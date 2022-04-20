Inmates at US jail stage riot

Washington: Inmates at the City Justice Centre located in the US city of St. Louis took over a section of the jail, staging a riot during which they set a small fire and broke windows.

The incident began at around 2.30 a.m. Saturday on the fourth floor of the jail, reports Xinhua news agency.

The prisoners yelled, broke windows, threw chairs and other items out of broken windows and started a small fire inside the jail.

A male corrections officer was injured and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Dozens of law enforcement officers are working to bring the situation under control, local media quoted Jacob Long, a spokesman for the city's Mayor Lyda Krewson.

The disturbance probably occurred over concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions that have limited visits and stalled court proceedings, officials said.

There were 633 inmates at the jail, local media reported.

