INLD, BSP to jointly contest upcoming Haryana elections

INLD Secretary General Abhay Singh Chautala and BSP supremo Mayawati confirmed the alliance in a press conference, emphasizing their commitment to forming a coalition government focused on welfare and unity.

Mohali (Punjab): The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will jointly contest the upcoming Haryana elections, Abhay Singh Chautala, Secretary General, Indian National Lok Dal announced on Thursday.

"In Haryana, we have decided to jointly fight the upcoming assembly elections. Today, the feeling of common people is to oust the BJP from power and keep the Congress party at bay, which looted the state for 10 years earlier," Abhay Singh Chautala said in a press conference.

Chautala further called the Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda an "agent" of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Former CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda is an agent of the BJP. He has proved that he works as an agent...We will fulfil all the promises," he added.

Announcing the alliance BSP supremo Mayawati said the two parties had come together to uproot the anti-people parties the Congress and the BJP.

"Bahujan Samaj Party and Indian National Lok Dal will fight the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana together with the resolve to defeat the anti-people parties and form a new coalition government, which was announced in a joint press conference in Chandigarh today with my full blessings," Mayawati said in a post on X.

"We have resolved to form a welfare government for all the sections of the society in Haryana. There has been complete unity and agreement in the distribution of seats etc. in this alliance by giving full respect to each other. I have full hope that this mutual unity will defeat the opponents with the blessings of the people and form a new government," she added.

BSP national coordinator, Akash Anand said that the coalition government will be able to give very good results in Haryana.

"If you go to the villages and talk to the people, you will know how much anger and resentment is there among the people here, how their voices were not heard, how work was not done for them. We feel that the coalition government will be able to give very good results here. We are confident that we will form the government," Akash Anand told ANI.

Earlier, Indian National Lok Dal Secretary General Abhay Singh Chautala had met BSP president Mayawati at the latter's residence in Lucknow on July 6.

"In that meeting, it had been decided that out of 90 assembly seats in Haryana, the BSP will contest on 37 seats," Akash Anand said.

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, BJP won 40 seats, Congress won 31 seats, JJP won 10 seats and INLD won 1 seat. The Haryana Assembly Elections are to be held this year on 90 Assembly seats.

—ANI