    Injured woman rescued by helicopter in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district

    April20/ 2022


    Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): An injured woman from the Bangapani village was rescued by a helicopter on Wednesday after various villages suffered due to a cloudburst in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.

    She was rushed to a community health centre in Dharchula tehsil for treatment, the district administration said.

    Meanwhile, several people are in the grip of the floods-like situation in the state.

    On being asked about the cause, Anil Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dharchula told ANI, "A Border Roads Organisation (BRO) bridge broke after a cloudburst over the district. This has resulted in the road blockage."

    "Due to this, various villages have been cut off from the basic amenities," Kumar said.

    A rescue operation is underway and we are supplying food to such villages by helicopter," he added. (ANI)

