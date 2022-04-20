Injured James Hinchcliffe out for 'foreseeable future'

Canadian James Hinchcliffe`s condition is improving but the driver has been ruled out of competition for the foreseeable future following a fiery crash while practicing for Sunday`s Indianapolis 500. Hinchcliffe remains in stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital where he will undergo further evaluations following Monday`s crash, according to a report on IndyCar`s website. "Words can`t describe how thankful I am to the Holmatro Safety Team," Hinchcliffe said. "Those guys, in addition to the doctors and staff at the hospital, are my heroes. "I can`t say enough how much I appreciate the outpouring of support from IndyCar fans, my family and fellow drivers. We are all one big family and it feels like that today." Hinchcliffe`s right-front suspension failed just as he was entering a turn, causing the 28-year-old driver`s car to lose steering. His car then hit the wall, caught fire, lost a wheel and flipped over. Hinchcliffe, who has a career-best sixth place finish in four Indianapolis 500 appearances, injured his upper left thigh in the crash, with some reports saying he suffered substantial blood loss. Reuters