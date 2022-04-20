    Menu
    Economy & Business

    Initiatives taken for maintenance of NH to overcome constraints due to COVID-19

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi (The Hawk): The national and local level lockdowns and restrictions due to COVID-19 posed constraints to the movement and supply/availability of materials, machinery and labourwhich affected the progress of works. However, due to several initiatives taken by the Government under Atmanirbhar Bharat to provide relief measures to Contractors/ Concessionaires/ Consultants, the maintenance and development works on National Highways have overshot the targets.

    NHAI awarded 31 projects of 890 km length at a cost of Rs 26,322 crore during April to August 2020. The length of projects awarded by NHAI since 2017-18 is tabulated below.

    Year

    Award

    2017-18 (April to August)

    335 km

    2018-19 (April to August)

    272 km

    2019-20 (April to August)

    673 km

    2020-21 (April to August)

    890 km

    2021-22 (April to June)

    383 km

    Maintenance of National Highways is a continuous process and the works on NHs are taken up as per requirements of connectivity, inter-se priority, traffic density and available resources. Details of funds allocated/utilized towards maintenance of NHs since 2019-20 is at Annexure-I.

    ANNEXURE-I 

    ANNEXURE REGARDING ‘MAINTENANCE AND INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT OF ROADS’

    The State/UT-wise details of funds allocated/utilized for maintenance of NHs since 2019-20

    Sl.

    No.

    States/UTs/Agency

    2019-20

    2020-21

    2021-22 (Till June, 2021)

    Alloc.

    Expd.

    Alloc.

    Expd.

    Alloc.

    Expd.

    1

    Andhra Pradesh

    89.60

    65.37

    147.44

    113.91

    117.92

    10.71

    2

    Arunachal Pradesh

    28.72

    25.27

    78.76

    111.39

    45.27

    2.30

    3

    Assam

    28.49

    3.28

    130.68

    73.19

    77.09

    11.54

    4

    Bihar

    50.31

    15.24

    115.92

    64.86

    91.12

    8.50

    5

    Chhattisgarh

    25.02

    16.79

    44.13

    16.72

    28.27

    0.00

    6

    Goa

    6.59

    1.13

    18.95

    8.02

    15.69

    2.46

    7

    Gujarat

    100.23

    91.43

    186.28

    114.78

    155.58

    16.02

    8

    Haryana

    0.50

    0.02

    3.00

    0.00

    0.50

    0.00

    9

    Himachal Pradesh

    37.90

    28.34

    83.40

    73.98

    67.02

    8.88

    10

    Jharkhand

    26.83

    26.07

    39.71

    23.13

    39.00

    3.72

    11

    Karnataka

    60.88

    30.87

    148.30

    132.44

    143.44

    25.35

    12

    Kerala

    77.19

    64.27

    127.06

    178.97

    92.93

    18.18

    13

    Madhya Pradesh

    25.11

    14.80

    102.05

    28.11

    63.84

    0.00

    14

    Maharashtra

    125.25

    42.48

    281.53

    157.14

    228.51

    13.28

    15

    Manipur

    7.10

    2.38

    26.11

    22.89

    12.07

    0.00

    16

    Meghalaya

    70.36

    39.15

    61.66

    45.64

    45.07

    7.42

    17

    Mizoram

    48.97

    37.23

    34.91

    21.00

    30.46

    10.90

    18

    Nagaland

    42.42

    32.73

    62.14

    46.24

    50.59

    4.24

    19

    Odisha

    55.31

    49.95

    63.16

    104.68

    79.82

    14.00

    20

    Punjab

    10.74

    5.43

    34.72

    27.81

    27.85

    0.82

    21

    Rajasthan

    51.90

    40.02

    125.86

    78.02

    110.01

    4.11

    22

    Sikkim

    11.94

    10.36

    5.88

    6.85

    4.87

    0.00

    23

    Tamil Nadu

    36.85

    16.21

    92.68

    92.18

    68.08

    1.82

    24

    Telangana

    82.60

    59.55

    128.43

    72.54

    93.30

    12.65

    25

    Tripura

    25.71

    14.54

    16.68

    12.13

    8.03

    0.00

    26

    Uttar Pradesh

    116.22

    73.54

    139.57

    90.81

    105.63

    4.85

    27

    Uttarakhand

    27.97

    14.42

    46.21

    32.79

    31.62

    3.18

    28

    West Bengal

    41.66

    38.03

    51.50

    34.89

    37.86

    1.34

    29

    Chandigarh

    0.20

    0.00

    3.11

    2.03

    9.30

    3.15

    30

    Dadar& Nagar Haveli ^

    0.20

    0.00

    0.86

    0.00

    0.68

    0.00

    31

    Daman & Diu ^

    0.20

    0.00

    32

    Delhi

    0.50

    0.00

    0.25

    0.00

    0.20

    0.00

    33

    Jammu & Kashmir $

    2.02

    0.34

    9.37

    0.00

    4.11

    0.00

    34

    Ladakh

    0.00

    0.00

    5.13

    3.39

    3.64

    0.00

    35

    Puducherry

    1.97

    0.09

    2.35

    1.98

    1.37

    0.00

    37

    NHAI

    400.00

    400.00

    400.00

    400.00

    200.00

    200.00

    38

    NHIDCL

    200.00

    200.00

    248.17

    248.17

    100 .00

    100.00

    39

    BRO

    142.00

    134.23

    220.00

    219.78

    170.00

    170.00

    40

    Bridge Management

    Sl.

    No.

    States/UTs/Agency

    2019-20

    2020-21

    2021-22 (Till June, 2021)

    Alloc.

    Expd.

    Alloc.

    Expd.

    Alloc.

    Expd.

    System

    41

    Swachhata Activities along NH

    42

    First come first serve

    -59.46

    #

    $- Erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State before reorganisation to State of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh UT ^- Erstwhile UTs before merger

    Authorizations were made to incur expenditure on purely “First Come First Serve” basis subject to the condition that total overall expenditure does not exceed total allocation made during that Financial Year to ensure that there are least surrender of funds. Therefore, expenditure for some States have been more than the allocation made during that Financial Year.

    #- Expenditure included in State/UT wise

    This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri NitinGadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

    Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in