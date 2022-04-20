Ingenuity helicopter makes 7th successful Mars flight: NASA

Washington: NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has successfully completed its seventh flight on Mars, the space agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) announced.

During the previous flight on May 27, the helicopter relocated to a new area of the Red Planet for the first time. It climbed to a record altitude of 10 meters (33 feet), took images of the area in color and then landed.

"Another successful flight ... #MarsHelicopter completed its 7th flight and second within its operations demo phase. It flew for 62.8 seconds and traveled Rs106 meters south to a new landing spot. Ingenuity also took this black-and-white navigation photo during flight," the JPL tweeted late on Tuesday.

Attached to the belly of NASA's Perseverance rover, Ingenuity arrived at Mars' Jezero Crater on February 18.

—UNI