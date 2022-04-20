Infosys dividend grew 3.3 times over last 7 years

New Delhi: The dividend per share declared by Infosys Limited has grown 3.3 times in the last seven years since 2013.

The dividend per share in rupee terms has grown every year since financial year 2013 except 2020 when it has remained at the previous year's level of Rs 17.50 per share, the same as FY19.

So, between FY 13 when Infosys declared a dividend per share of Rs 5.25 to Rs 17.50 in FY20, it marks a jump of 3.3 times in dividend declared, according to an investor presentation by Infosys.

In FY14, it paid a dividend per share of Rs 7.88, in FY15 it was Rs 11.13, in FY16 it was Rs 12.13, in FY17 it was Rs 12.88.

The dividend jumped sharply in FY18 to Rs 16.75 and in FY19 and FY20, it was Rs 17.50 per share.

In terms of the capital returned to shareholders, in FY20, through the regular divided, Infosys is returning Rs 8154 crore.

In FY19, the company returned a total of Rs 22,118 crore through a combination of regular divided, special dividend and buyback.

Similarly, Infosys returned Rs 21,767 crore to shareholders through regular dividend, special dividend and buyback. In FY17, shareholders received Rs 7,119 crore as regular dividend.

Infosys has returned cash to the tune of $8 billion for last three fiscal years. Following a policy of progressive capital allocation, the company is returning 85 per cent of free cash flows cumulatively over a 5-year period.

Considering the business uncertainty emanating from COVID-19, the company is unable to provide guidance on revenues and margins for FY 21 at this stage. The company will provide guidance after visibility improves.

Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer had said earlier in an analyst call, for FY2020, operating cash flow grew 15.4 per cent to $2.611 billion. Free cash grew 12.1% and crossed $2 billion for the first time.

Driven by a robust cash generation and a healthy cash balance of $3.6 billion, the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9.50 per share, which will result in a total dividend of Rs 17.50 for FY2020, which is the same as FY2019.

Roy said the yield on cash balance was 7.06 per cent in Q4 compared to 7.77 per cent in Q3. "Looking ahead, our yield in FY2021 will be impacted further due to the declining interest rate regime in India", he added.

