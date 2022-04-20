Infosys buys automation technology startup Panaya, deal valued at Rs 1200 crore

MUMBAI:Infosys is buying a startup that helps companies manage major changes to their software systems, in the first signature acquisition by Vishal Sikka after he took over as CEO in August last year. Panaya, which has raised $59 million from venture capital investors, including a firm founded by Sikka's mentor and SAP cofounder Hasso Plattner, is being valued at $200 million (Rs 1,200 crore). "The acquisition of Panaya is a key step in renewing and differentiating our service lines. This will help amplify the potential of our people, freeing us from the drudgery of many repetitive tasks, so we may focus more on the important, strategic challenges faced by our clients," Sikka said in a statement. Shares of

BSE -0.78 % closed 0.6% lower on the National Stock Exchange on a day the benchmark Nifty index ended nearly unchanged. Infosys plans to bring Panaya's technology, currently centered around enterprise resource planning software management, to other service lines such as its banking software Finacle, application development, and infrastructure management. "We see great potential in their core technology. It will take us couple of more months to see how we can bring the technology to other areas, and any investment in those processes can be funded from internal cash flows," Sikka said on a conference call with analysts. He reiterated that Infosys would continue to look at acquisitions to plug holes in its capability offerings. Panaya gets about 12% of its revenue from other system integrators such as IBM, CSC, Logica and HP. "Working with other system integrators is part of the growth strategy. We plan to be open. Organizationally, we are placing this acquisition under Abdul Razack in our platforms group so that other system integrators and we can work with this company," Sikka said. Panaya CEO Doron Gerstel will continue to lead the company. Sikka, a former SAP board member credited with the creation of the German software firm's blockbuster database software Hana, is betting on what he calls a 'renew and new' strategy for Infosys, as he tries to balance the twin demands of building revenue momentum while positioning the company to cope with changes brought by technologies such as cloud computing.