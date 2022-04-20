Infosys bags multi-million euro deal from Deutsche Bank

New Delhi: Country's second largest IT services firm Infosys has signed a multi-million euro deal with Deutsche Bank. Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, Infosys will provide services like development, application maintenance, digital and mobility, package implementation and testing services across the Deutsche Bank Group, Infosys said in a statement on Wednesday. "We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with Deutsche Bank and supporting the bank achieve its goals," Infosys Executive Vice-President and Global Head Financial Services Mohit Joshi said. The Bengaluru-based firm will also be a strategic partner under Deutsche Bank's Supplier Partnership Programme, it added. The programme was launched in June 2014 to concentrate the most strategic vendors based on business impact across all categories of the bank, it said. "Deutsche Bank is committed to applying innovative technology to enhance its efficiency and services to clients. Working with Infosys will help the bank achieve these goals," Deutsche Bank Global Chief Information Officer Kim Hammonds said. Infosys shares were trading at Rs 962.55 apiece in the morning trade, down 1.99 per cent from its previous close on the BSE. PTI