Meerut (The Hawk): Information about the Uttar Pradesh Yoga State competition to be held in the coming time was given by Rishi Pal Ji President, Uttar Pradesh Yogasan Sports Federation in Physical Education Department of IIMT University. He informed about the benefits of yoga and how all the students can participate in this competition. The program was conducted through Dr. KG and Dr. Amita Bhatnagar Mam, Dean of the Department of Physical Education and Education, welcomed Rishi Pal sir. After that, the children who came with Rishi Pal sir demonstrated different types of rugs. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, Associate Dean of the Department of Education, rewarded both the children and wished them good luck for their future. After that Rishipal ji was greeted by Dr. Bindia Rawat, Head of the Department of Physical Education. IIMT University's sports officer Dr. Deepender has contributed significantly in making the program's arrangement and running smoothly. On this occasion, Vivek Chaudhary and Dr. Bhanu Pratap, Dr. Archana Sharma, Dr. Shiv Prabha (Head of Department, Yoga and Head of Department, Yoga) of the department. Department of Naturopathy), Dr. Anamika Gupta was present. In this program, students and students of Education Department, Physical Education Department and Yoga and Naturopathy Department participated and finally the program was concluded by greeting Rishi Pal Ji.