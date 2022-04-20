Information about treatment and health facilities now available in YouTube channel of AIIMS Rishikesh

Today the Institute launched its official YouTube channel and uploaded videos with various beneficial information in it

Rishikesh (The Hawk): AIIMS Rishikesh launched its YouTube channel on Friday with a view to providing proper information about health facilities to the common people. Inaugurating this channel named 'AIIMS Rishikesh Official', Padmashree Professor Ravikant, Director of AIIMS said that this channel will have videos containing information about all the health related activities and health facilities conducted in the institution. Through this channel, information about the health facilities operated in AIIMS Rishikesh can be obtained from any corner of the country and the world. He said that AIIMS endeavors to use all means of communication including social media to communicate health facilities, medical techniques, hospital arrangements and other activities of the institute to the common people, patients and their officials.

Prof Ravikant said that at the present time YouTube is a better means of communication facility for obtaining information and information. People need to get information by joining AIIMS Rishikesh Official you Tube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC99FNd_PvsKXwXispfxmjhg/videos. On the occasion Dean Professor UB Mishra dean Dean Hospital Administration, Professor Manoj Gupta dean academic, Staff Officer of Director, Doctor Madhur Uniyal and other many officers and Doctor were present.



