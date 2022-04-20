Industry Minister Urges Entrepreneurs To Focus On Employment Generation

Imphal: More entrepreneurs should come out and help people to earn their livelihood and government jobs alone cannot solve the unemployment problem, said Textiles, Commerce and Industry Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh on Thursday.

Industrialisation, he said, can help in the fight against unemployment. Speaking as the Chief Guest at the launching of Show-Room of Eastern Sewing House at New Check on Biswajit encouraged entrepreneurs in the State and said increasing entrepreneurs and start-ups mean more employment for the State.

He said that to encourage entrepreneurs in the State, the government is providing opportunities to all. He said that the government has introduced the Start-up Manipur which is assisting youths who have ideas but no money.

Today, electric cable and power transformers are manufactured at the Tera Urak Industrial Estate, he said.

Highlighting steps taken up by the government, the Minister also said that the Industry department is providing training in different disciplines. He further added that weavers who have Weaver Cards and registered under the Handloom and Handicrafts Delivery Scheme can also apply for looms.

Biswajit also spoke at length about the DDU-JYK scheme and said it is a youth employment scheme, which provides training and job placement for the youth. SARAS Mela, he said is also held every year. This fair aims at enhancing the economy and livelihood of womenfolk. He also spoke on National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM).

UNI