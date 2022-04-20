Industrial Corridor At Purvanchal Expressway To Give Employment To Locals: Yogi

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the government was constructing an industrial corridor on both sides of the Purvanchal Expressway, which will be give generate job opportunities for the locals, besides attracting investment from major companies.

Unveiling the statue of late Surendra Bahadur Singh alias Guddu Babu at Veer Bahadur Singh Post Graduate College Campus in Harnahi (Mahurao) here, Mr Adityanath said Purvanchal was a victim of neglect earlier, but Veer Bahadur Singh addressed the problem as Chief Minister.

''The wheel of development came to a standstill after the untimely death of former Chief Minister and Union Minister of Communications Veer Bahadur Singh, who laid the foundation of development in UP, but his family pushed these development works with full devotion,'' he added.

According to Mr Adityanath, the family of Veer Bahadur has always been deeply attached with Gorakshanath Peeth.

''Today, our government is pushing forward the chain of development started by former Chief Minister Veer Bahadur Singh.''

Talking about Surendra Bahadur Singh, he said by his simplicity and diligence, Surendra Bahadur established many educational institutes service projects and fulfilled the dreams of Veer Bahadur.

''Due to his public welfare works, today we all remember late Surendra Bahadur Singh alias Guddu Babu,'' he added.

Mr Adityanath also distributed blankets to 1500 needy people on the occasion. UNI