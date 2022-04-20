IndusInd Bank promoters complete fund raising via rights issue

Mumbai: IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), the promoter company of IndusInd Bank has completed raising capital through its rights issue which was oversubscribed, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

IIHL raised capital at an overwhelming premium of 1,400 per cent towards the subscription of this rights issue, it said.

"This reiterates the confidence of IIHL's global shareholders, spread across 34 countries, in the decision of IIHL and its subsidiary, IndusInd Limited, to redeem the balance of 75 per cent of the warrants at the price of Rs 1,709 per share (a huge premium over the current market price of Rs 1,059), aggregating to Rs 2,021.45 crores," it said.

Additionally, to support the redemption of warrants, IIHL has decided to monetize some of the other mature, non-core investments.

The funds from this divestment and the rights issue will be remitted on or before the February 18, as permitted by SEBI.

Earlier 25 per cent warrants were subscribed to in July 2019 on payment of Rs 673.8 crore, amounting to 25 per cent of the offer price of Rs 1,709.

The filing said that this would lead to IIHL shoring up additional equity of 1.7 per cent in lnduslnd Bank thereby bringing promoter equity to 15 per cent on a diluted basis.

—IANS