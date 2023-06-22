INDUS-X launch: India, US focus on co-developing technology

New Delhi: The India-United States Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) was officially inaugurated at an event in Washington on Thursday, and the defence ministry announced that the two countries would work together to research and manufacture cutting-edge technologies.

Joint Secretary (Defence Industries Promotion) Anurag Bajpai tasked the attendees of the INDUS-X launch event with creating structures for future partnerships between businesses, universities, and investors. The ministry released a statement saying that he also provided an outline of the "Make in India" project, with an emphasis on "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) and the idea of "Make in India, for the world."

Bajpai headed the Indian delegation at the two-day INDUS-X event held by the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and co-organized by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), the Ministry of Defence of India, and the United States Department of Defence (DoD) on June 20 and 21.—Inputs from Agencies