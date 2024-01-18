Indore: Intoxicated Ambulance Driver Plows Into Pedestrians, Leaving Six Injured

Mayhem in Indore as an intoxicated ambulance driver plows into pedestrians, leaving six injured. Waseem Sheikh, the alleged culprit, faces public outrage after a chaotic scene unfolds in Central Kotwali and Tukoganj. Authorities step in as concerns rise over road safety.

Indore: On Thursday morning, six pedestrians, including a woman, were left injured when the driver of an ambulance, allegedly intoxicated, recklessly collided with them in the Central Kotwali and Tukoganj areas of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, according to local authorities.



The identified driver, Waseem Sheikh (30), from the Central Kotwali police station, is reported to have been inebriated during the incident. After the ambulance struck the pedestrians, they were promptly rushed to the hospital for medical attention.



Following the accident, enraged bystanders apprehended the allegedly drunk driver. Subsequently, the mob took matters into their own hands, delivering a physical retribution to Sheikh before turning him over to the police. Witnesses reported that the driver was so heavily under the influence of alcohol that he was unable to provide his own name.



In response to the chaotic scene, law enforcement swiftly intervened and transported Sheikh to a hospital for a comprehensive medical examination. The incident has raised concerns about public safety and the need for stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to determine the extent of the driver's negligence and the appropriate legal actions to be taken.

