Indonesian Prez calls for Asean summit over Myanmar crisis

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday called for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) blocto discuss the political crisis stemming from the February 1 military coup.

"Indonesia calls for an immediate end to the use of violence in Myanmar to prevent further loss of lives," dpa news agency quoted the President as saying at a news conference.

He said the safety of the Myanmar people was paramount.

"I will hold talks with the Sultan of Brunei as chairman of Asean for the possibility of an Asean summit to discuss the crisis in Myanmar," he said.

After a special meeting called earlier this month to discuss Myanmar's current political situation, the bloc had called on "all parties" in Myanmar to "refrain from instigating further violence".

The coup was staged as the military alleged massive voting fraud in the 2020 general elections, which gave a majority to former de factor leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy (NLD) party.

In response to the coup, Myanmar has witnessed continued protests demanding the release of the former de facto leader and other senior officials, as well as restoring the democratically elected government.

While more than 200 protesters have been killed in firings by security forces across Myanmar, mostly in cities like Yangon, Mandalay and Dawei, over 600 other suffered serious injuries, some life threatening or delibitating.