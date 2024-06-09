Indonesia Open: China's Chen Yufei wins women's singles final after beating An Seyoung

Chen Yufei of China triumphed over South Korea's An Seyoung to win the women's singles final of the Indonesia Open 2024.

Jakarta [Indonesia]: Chen Yufei of China beat South Korea's An Seyoung to win the women's singles final of the Indonesia Open 2024 on Sunday.

In the final match of the men's singles in the Indonesia Open 2024, China's Shi Yu Qi clinched a 21-9, 12-21, 21-14 win against Denmark's Anders Antonsen. On the other hand, in the women's singles final, Chen sealed a 14-21, 21-14, and 18-21 victory over her South Korean opponent.

Chen dominated the first game and sealed a 14-21 win. The South Korean opponent made a comeback in the second game as she sealed a 21-14 win. However, in the final game, the Chinese shuttler kept her nerves calm and won by 18-21 to clinch the women's singles final of the Indonesia Open 2024.

On the other hand, in the men's singles final Shi dominated the first game and won it by 9-21. But in the second game, the Danish displayed a stunning performance to make a 21-12 comeback win. However, Shi won the final game by 14-21.

In the quarter-final of the men's singles, Indian shuttler Lakshya conceded a defeat against Denmark's Anders Antonsen. The Indian player lost 24-22 and 21-18 in the 61-minute match against his Danish opponent. Lakshya was the only Indian left in the Indonesia Open 2024.

The first game was an evenly matched contest between Lakshya and Antonsen. The Danish shuttler took an early 3-0 lead before Sen surged ahead and led 8-5. The Indian player led 11-10 at the break and managed to make it 20-18. However, Antonsen bounced back into the contest.

—ANI