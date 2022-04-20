Indo-US Joint Military Exercise In U'khand From Sept 16

Dehradun/Lucknow: As part of the ongoing Indo-US defence cooperation, a joint military training Exercise Yudh Abhyas - 2018 is being conducted in the foothills of Himalayas at Chaubattia in Uttarakhand from September 16 to 29 next.

The joint military exercise would be held under the aegis of Headquarter Central Command. Exercise Yudh Abhyas is a series of one of the longest running joint military training and a major ongoing bilateral defence cooperation endeavour between India and US. This will be the 14th edition of the joint military exercise hosted alternately by both countries.

According to a press release issued by the Central command here on Monday,the combined exercise Yudh Abhyas 2018 will simulate a scenario where both nations are working together in counter insurgency and counter terrorism environment in mountainous terrain under UN charter.

The two week exercise will witness participation of about 350 personnel of the US Army and similar strength of Garud Division of the Indian Army. The exercise curriculum is progressively planned where the participants are initially made to get familiar with each other's organizational structure, weapons, equipment, confidence training and tactical drills.

Subsequently, the training advances to joint tactical exercises wherein the battle drills of both the armies are coherently unleashed. The training will culminate with a final validation exercise in which troops of both countries will jointly carry out an operation against terrorists in a fictitious but realistic setting. Over the years the two countries have decided to progressively increase the scope and content of this combined exercise. Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2018 will witness a Division Headquarter based Command Post Exercise, an Infantry Battalion carrying out Field Training Exercise and discussions on issues of mutual interest by experts of both countries.

Both armies have vast experience in active counter insurgency/counter terrorism operations and sharing each other's tactics and drills in such diverse environment is of immense value. The exercise is a great step for the armies of the two democratic countries to train together and gain together from each other's rich operational experiences. The latest exercise will help further build interoperability between the forces of both the nations. UNI