Indo-Pak Tensions: Nuclear Threat Alarms World Community

Washington: US media has warned that the Kashmir issue could lead to a nuclear conflict in South Asia.

A senior US Senator Mitt Romney said terrorists continue to stoke tensions between India and Pakistan. The US Central Command (CENTCOM), underscored the need to fight militancy for restoring peace Kashmir. "Militants operating out of Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to threaten Afghan stability as well as stoke tensions between Pakistan and India," the general told the US House Committee on Armed Services on Thursday afternoon.

A New York Times (NYT) editorial on Friday, however, alerted the international community that the ongoing conflict between South Asia's two nuclear-armed neighbours could have dangerous consequences.

"The two countries have crossed into dangerous territory," after 44 CRPF personnel were martyred in Pulwama terror attack carried out by Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which was followed by an Airstrike by Indian Air Force, leading to aerial duels.

At the congressional hearing, Gen Votel who, as CENTCOM commander, supervises Washington's military strategy for the Pak-Afghan region, said the US security assistance to Pakistan remained suspended, but some military cooperation activities continued, demonstrating "the importance of military cooperation, despite challenges in the bilateral relationship". Meanwhile, In Saturday's conference held at New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs stated that Pakistan is making false claim about shooting down of second MIG 21, adding that it has failed to give the evidence. UNI