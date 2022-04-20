Indo-Nepal Border To Be Sealed On Polling Day

Pithoragarh: District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogande held a meeting with officials of Nepal on Sunday to discuss cooperation during Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was attended by Chief District Magistrates of Betudi and Darchula of Nepal besides other officials.DM Dr Jogdande appealed to officials of Nepal to be extra alert and share intelligence of the border areas, in view of the Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 11. There was talk of sealing the Indo-Nepal border and keeping the suspension bridges before the polling day. It was also agreed to keep an eye on wanted criminals and people of criminal tendency and also to exchange necessary information. It was also agreed to monitor people crossing the suspension bridges and keep a vigil through CCTV cameras. The DM instructed the SSB officials to be alert at all times on all their check posts. Custom officials were also instructed to check every item coming from Nepal. The DM also said that no person should be unnecessarily harassed during inspection. In the meeting, monitoring of crimes in border areas, trade of illegal narcotics, human trade, prevention of poaching and other points related to mutual security were discussed.The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police Ramchandra Rajguru, Chief District Magistrate of Betudi, Anand Powell, Chief District Magistrate of Darchula Sharda Bahadur Bisht besides officials of both the countries.