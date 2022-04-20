Indo-Nepal Border In Gorakhpur On High Alert

Gorakhpur: The Uttar Pradesh police has sounded a high alert following intelligence reports of five suspected terrorists entering Gorakhpur from Nepal.

All the bordering police stations and other adjoining districts have been alerted, sources here on Thursday said.

According to the information of the central agencies, some sleeping modules of Laskhar-e-Toiba sleuths had visited Gorakhpur and other cities and interacted with certain people in March.

They have also informed the Gorakhpur police that five suspected terrorists could have crossed the international border.

Meanwhile, a report said that a suspected Kashmiri youth was detained near Sunauli border when he was crossing it on Wednesday evening. He is being interrogated by the intelligence agencies. SSP Dr Sunil Gupa has issued advisory to all the police stations and others officers about possibility of terrorists entering the district and asked them to be more vigil.

"The patrolling should be intensified while suspected people should be interrogated," the district police chief directed the policemen.

On May 22, 2007, serial blasts had shaken Gorakhpur leaving several injured. Terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba was found to be behind the attack and three terrorists were arrested. Serial blasts also took place in other parts of the state including Lucknow, Varanasi and Faizabad. UNI



