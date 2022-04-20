Indo-American singer reaches last 24 of 'American Idol'

Washington:

Sonika Vaid, an Indo-American singing sensation from the picturesque Martha's Vineyard, has entered the last 24 of the popular "American Idol" contest. "Sonika! Welcome to the top 24!" exclaimed "American Idol" judge Jennifer Lopez announcing her elevation to the last round of the contest. Reports said she is one of the most popular candidates and has been declared among early favourites to win "American Idol". Vaid, 20, in a recent interview described being a part of "American Idol" as the fulfilment of her lifelong dreams. "When I first found out that I made it through to Hollywood I was absolutely ecstatic," Vaid told Patch in an interview. "My heart was racing and so many emotions were running through my mind. Talking to the judges made me feel like I was in a dream, but holding that golden ticket in my hand made everything so real. I couldn't be more thrilled about making it through." Vaid has won accolades from judges of the contest, which is in its final season.Before it was announced that she has raced herself to last 24, there was a suspense if she can make it. "You gave a great performance yesterday vocally. But we worry in that there's just something missing in your performance. There's something that needs to come alive, and that's what we argued over," Lopez said.