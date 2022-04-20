Individual data not used for preparation of NRC, other databases: MHA in LS

New Delhi: The individual data is not used for the preparation of any other database including National Register of Citizens (NRC) and only the aggregated Census data at various administrative levels are released, informed the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Replying to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's written query about "whether information obtained from the 2021 Census will be used for the preparation of any other databases, such as the National Register of Citizens", Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said, "The individual data collected in Census under the Census Act, 1948 are not made public as per the provisions contained in the Act."

He further informed that the individual data is not used for the preparation of any other database including the National Register of Citizens. "Only the aggregated Census data at various administrative levels are released," he said.

In Census, Rai further informed, data is collected on demographic and various socio-economic parameters like education, Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes, religion, language, marriage, fertility, disability, occupation and migration of the individuals.

Mentioning that the forthcoming Census is to be the first digital Census and there is a provision for self-enumeration, the Minister said, "Mobile App for collection of data and a Census Portal for management and monitoring of various Census related activities have been developed."

He further informed the questionnaire for the first phase of Census was notified in the Gazette of India and that Census 2021 and other Census related field activities have been postponed until further orders due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Special emphasis is given on scientifically designing the Census questions for faster processing and early release of data," added the Minister. (ANI)