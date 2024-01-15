IndiGo Takes Swift Action Following Pilot Assault: Internal Panel Formed, 'No-Fly List' for Passenger Under Consideration

IndiGo takes swift action post-flight assault incident. Internal committee formed to address unruly behavior. Video captures passenger assaulting co-pilot on Delhi to Goa flight. No Fly List under consideration. Legal proceedings initiated as per aviation rules. Stay informed on the latest developments.

New Delhi: In response to the recent assault on an IndiGo pilot, the airline has taken decisive steps by convening an internal committee to address the matter, as revealed by officials. The committee, mandated to assess appropriate measures, will specifically deliberate on placing the accused passenger, Sahil Kataria, on the 'No Fly List' due to his involvement in unruly behavior.



A senior official at IndiGo stated, "We have established an internal committee, and the incident in question has been referred to them. The committee will determine appropriate action against the passenger, including the possibility of placing them on the 'No Fly List' under the unruly behavior category."



The incident transpired on Sunday, January 14, aboard flight number 6E 2175 departing from Delhi to Goa. In a widely circulated video, the agitated passenger, identified as Sahil Kataria, was seen physically assaulting the co-pilot, Anup Kumar, while he was announcing flight delays. The video captured the passenger, clad in a yellow jacket, approaching the captain and slapping him in the face.



Immediate intervention by a flight attendant prevented further escalation, with the commotion subsiding as the passenger was led back to his seat. The airline has taken the incident seriously, initiating both an internal committee investigation and collaboration with law enforcement.



Delhi police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Anup Kumar, the co-pilot of the IndiGo aircraft. The police statement reads, "Anup Kumar, Co-Pilot of IndiGo Flight no 6E2175, and security came to the Police Station and filed a complaint regarding one passenger, namely Sahil Katriya, who assaulted and misbehaved with the co-pilot on flight no 6E2175 on 14/01/24, Delhi to Goa."



The case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and aircraft rules, with a comprehensive investigation underway.



In accordance with government regulations established in 2017 for dealing with unruly passengers, airlines are required to report such incidents for internal investigation. The committee, in this case, must reach a decision within 30 days, during which the airline can impose a ban on the passenger for a maximum of 30 days. The committee will also specify the duration for which the flyer may be restricted from traveling.

