- Lucknow: Private carrier IndiGo Airlines on Monday started direct flights between Gorakhpur, the hub of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and New Delhi.
- The flight was flagged off by the Chief Minister in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, his deputy Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla and the state's Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal 'Nandi'.
- An 180-seater aircraft will fly daily between the two cities.
- Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the service, the Chief Minister said not long ago the Gorakhpur airport resembled a road-side eatery. But with the cooperation of the Modi government, there had been a swift and complete makeover of the facility. "When we came to power, there were regular flights from three airports in the state. We are now in a situation that very soon flights will be operating from 22 places in Uttar Pradesh," he said. Spice Jet and Air India already have flights from Gorakhpur.
Indigo Starts Gorakhpur-New Delhi Flight
April20/ 2022