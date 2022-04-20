IndiGo, Spicejet Issue Travel Advisory For 8 Cities Including Dehradun Due To Bad Weather

New Delhi: Several flights were diverted from Delhi Airport to other nearby airports due to fog-induced low visibility early today as heavy fog had started to envelop the airport around 6 am, people familiar with the matter said.

Delhi Airport Authority informed that low visibility procedure are implemented at the airport. Passengers are advised to contact the airlines for the updated information, Delhi Airport Authority said.

Flights are operating at the airport under CAT III B conditions, which means that the runway visual range (RVR) is between 50 metre and 175 metre. Four flights have been diverted today, reported ANI. IndiGo in a travel advisory for the passengers said due to bad weather in Guwahati, Ranchi, Varanasi, Raipur, Agartala, Bagdogra, Bhopal and Dehradun, its flights are impacted.