    IndiGo Jabalpur-Hyderabad flight diverted to Nagpur due to bomb threat

    The Hawk
    September1/ 2024
    The airline, in a swift response, ensured that all passengers were safely disembarked and subjected to thorough security checks.

    Jabalpur: An IndiGo flight from Jabadlpur to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur on Sunday after receiving a bomb threat.
    As per airline, IndiGo flight number 6E 7308 operating from Jabalpur to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur due to a bomb threat.
    "Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked, and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused," the airline said in a statement.

    Further details are awaited.
    Earlier in August, Air India flight 657 landed at Thiruvananthapuram Airport following a bomb threat, which was later found to be a hoax.

    —ANI

