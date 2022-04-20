Bhopal: An IndiGo Airlines flight going to Kolkata from Surat with 172 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport on Sunday due to a technical glitch, airport Director Anil Vikram said.—PTI
IndiGo Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing at Bhopal Airport
April20/ 2022
