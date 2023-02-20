IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow After Bomb Threat

Lucknow: Yet another aviation incident involving IndiGo airlines took place on Monday when a flight from Delhi had to make an emergency landing in Lucknow after receiving a bomb-threat call. "Flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat. All necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for take-off later. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe," the airline said in a statement. —IANS