IndiGo Commences Flights Connecting Gorakhpur & Prayagraj; Enhances Regional Connectivity Within UP

Kolkata: IndiGo, India's leading airline, today announced the launch of a daily direct flight connecting Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, in-line with its vision of increasing point-to-point connectivity across Tier II and III cities.

The airline will be exclusively operating these flights under the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) on its ATR fleet. IndiGo currently operates daily non-stop flights connecting Gorakhpur with Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The inaugural ceremony at Gorakhpur was graced by Honourable MLA Shri Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, Gorakhpur District Magistrate Shri K. Vijan Pandiyan, City Magistrate Shri R. K. Srivastav, Mayor Shri Sitaram Jaiswal and SSP Dr. Sunil Gupta, along with other AAI officials. The maiden flight to Prayagraj departed at 11:40 am on January 10, 2020.

Mr. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We are delighted to inaugurate flights between Gorakhpur and Prayagraj in line with the government's RCS scheme. We are confident that these flights will enhance point-to-point connectivity between the two cities, increasing mobility and accessibility within the state. These flights will be able to cater to the travellers who look for affordable, on-time and hassle-free travel options, while promoting trade and commerce within the state of Uttar Pradesh. IndiGo will continue to expand its network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers. It is our constant endeavour to provide flexibility of choice to our customers while offering on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free flying experience always".

These new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options. UNI