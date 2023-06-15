IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad

New Delhi: On Thursday, an IndiGo aircraft had a tail strike when it was trying to land at Ahmedabad airport.

The flight was en route from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad when the incident occurred. Fortunately, the aircraft landed safely.

"IndiGo flight 6E-6595, operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities," IndiGo said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, an IndiGo aeroplane attempted a landing at Mumbai Airport under difficult weather conditions.—Inputs from Agencies