INDIGENOUS AIRCRAFT CARRIER VIKRANT COMPLETION OF 4TH PHASE OF SEA TRIALS

New Delhi (The Hawk) : The fourth phase of Sea Trials for IAC has been successfully completed on 10 Jul 22, during which integrated trials of majority of equipment and systems onboard including some of the Aviation Facilities Complex equipment were undertaken. The ship’s delivery is being targeted in end Jul 22, followed by commissioning of the ship in Aug 22 to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The Indigenous design and construction of Aircraft Carrier by Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Ltd is a shining example in the Nation’s quest for ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India Initiative’ with more than 76% indigenous content. This has led to growth in indigenous design and construction capabilities, besides development of large number of ancillary industries, with employment opportunities for over 2000 CSL personnel and about 12000 employees in ancillary industries.

Maiden Sea Trials of IAC were successfully completed in Aug 21. This was followed by second and third phases of Sea Trials in Oct 21 and Jan 22 respectively. During these three phases of Sea Trials, endurance testing of propulsion machinery, electrical & electronic suites, deck machinery, lifesaving appliances, ship’s Navigation and Communication systems was undertaken.







