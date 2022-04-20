Indians working in US find their job less stressful

Washingon:�A majority of Indians who live in the US and send money home say they are overqualified for their jobs here and find their US workplace to be less stressful than workplaces in India, a survey has revealed. While the majority says they plan to retire in India, respondents overwhelmingly agree that the US is the land of opportunity, according to the survey of nearly 500 people from India who live in the US and send money home, carried out by international money transfer firm Transfast. "People who come here for work are playing vital economic roles by contributing to the US economy and also adding to the GDP of their home country when they send money back to family and friends," Transfast CEO Samish Kumar said. According to the survey, some 83 per cent of respondents say they have more skills than required by their jobs in the US and 62 per cent describe their workplace in the country as less stressful than the ones they'd experienced in India. While 64 per cent of respondents say they earn what they expected, around 61 per cent say they work longer hours than anticipated to earn that income, with 60 per cent saying they work more than 40 hours a week. Only 39 per cent of respondents say they work less than expected. Still, the vast majority (83 per cent) agrees that their job offers more opportunities for growth, compared with jobs in India, the survey results said.