Indians win 10 medals on 3rd day of C'wealth Weightlifting

New Delhi: Indians grabbed 10 medals, including three gold, on a productive third day of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Gold Coast, Australia, today.

Muthupandi Raja won a gold medal in 62kg Youth Boys section with a total lift of 260 kg (110kg in snatch + 150kg in clean and jerk). He also bagged a silver in 62kg Junior Men category with his total lift of 260kg.

The day began for India with a bronze medal in 58kg senior women's section by Saraswati Rout who lifted a total of 179kg (82kg + 97kg) while Erra Deexitha won a gold in 58kg junior women's section with a total lift of 167kg (73kg + 94kg).

The best performer was, however, Deepak Lather who clinched three meedals. He won a gold in youth boys' and junior men's section in 69kg body weight categories and a bronze in senior men's section in 69kg category with a total lift of 295kg (138kg + 157kg).

Vandna Gupta then won a bronze medal in senior women's 63kg category. P Umeshwori bagged a silver each in youth girls' and junior women's 63kg categories.