Indian women seeking more entrepreneurship opportunities than men: LinkedIn

New Delhi : The data, published in the World Economic Forum's 2022 Global Gender Gap Report, showed that the share of female founders grew by 2.68 times compared to 1.79 times among men between 2016 to 2021. The growth rate of female entrepreneurship showed to be the highest during the pandemic -- in 2020 and 2021. Besides being underrepresented in leadership roles, the data also revealed that women are also not being promoted internally to leadership in companies at the same rate as men. Even as Indian women face low representation in leadership roles in the workforce (18 per cent), they are now seeking more entrepreneurship opportunities as compared to men, according to new LinkedIn data released on Wednesday.

Besides being underrepresented in leadership roles, the data also revealed that women are also not being promoted internally to leadership in companies at the same rate as men. Men are 42 per cent more likely to be promoted into leadership positions than women.

This could explain why women in leadership roles also increasingly lag behind their male counterparts in the senior stages of their careers, with the proportion of women in the workforce decreasing along the corporate ladder. -- IANS



