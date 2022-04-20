Indian women's hockey team loses 0-2 to Japan

Antwerp (Belgium): The Indian women's hockey team lost 0-2 to Japan in their first practice match on Monday ahead of the Fintro Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Final starting here from June 20. World No.10 Japan scored their first goal in the first quarter and extended the lead to 2-0 in the second quarter against world No.13 India. Indian players missed a few crucial opportunities and lost. They will play their second practice match against Italy on Tuesday. India will face hosts Belgium in their opening match of the tournament on June 20. IANS